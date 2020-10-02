Understanding BC, resilience standards and how to comply

COVID-19 is casting a new light on standards and regulations governing business continuity, or BC, and resilience.

The past decade has seen a marked increase in the number of BC guidelines. Companies have responded to these new rules by establishing additional compliance benchmarks and by selecting employees to become professionally accredited as BC auditors.

In the wake of COVID-19, complying with BC and resilience standards has become even more important.

Achieving compliance is essentially a two-step process: First, companies must identify which BC and resilience standards or regulations are most relevant. Second, they must launch a program that demonstrates how compliance is achieved.

Relevant standards and regulations Table 1 lists some of the most relevant ISO standards. Applicable regulations will depend on individual companies and the industries they serve. Banking and financial sectors, for example, have both federal and state regulations that address BC and resilience issues. These organizations can decide to achieve compliance with those particular benchmarks in lieu of the global standards. The key objective is to achieve and demonstrate compliance with one or more relevant standards and regulations. Table 1. The ISO 223XX series -- societal security/security and resilience Table 2 is a partial listing of U.S. standards, regulations and good practices developed by a number of organizations, among them ASIS International, National Fire Protection Association, Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council, ISACA, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Federal Emergency Management Agency and NIST. Disaster Recovery Journal continually updates its generally accepted practices for BC, and the NIST Special Publication 800 series of standards is a good source for guidance about IT. Table 2. U.S. BC/DR standards and good practices