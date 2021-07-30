Use ISO 22332 to improve business continuity plans

Business continuity and disaster recovery plans for technology are developed in many ways and formats. While existing standards provide guidance on plan frameworks and basic content, little has been done to explain what should be in each element of a BCDR plan. Specifically, there has been a lack of information on the activities that should go into a BC plan.

In May 2021, ISO released standard ISO 22332:2021 to address this issue. The standard, "Security and resilience -- Business continuity management systems -- Guidelines for developing business continuity plans and procedures," takes earlier standards, such as ISO 22301:2019 ("Requirements") and ISO 22313:2020 ("Guidance on the use of ISO 22301"), and expands on the details that go into BC plans.

The new standard provides procedures for plan development and plan execution during emergencies. However, it does not describe step-by-step procedures, as these differ with each plan and organization. For example, the standard might say "determine if staff relocation is needed" or "relocate staff to an alternate location" rather than giving concrete steps.

Structure of the ISO 22332 standard ISO 22332 includes the traditional components of BC plans and recommends the creation of three different levels of plan development and plan response: A strategic plan provides a high-level view of the steps that must be taken during a disruptive event. A tactical plan provides the overall management of the BC plan's response activities. An operational plan is based on department levels and is designed around specific business unit requirements, as found in a manufacturing facility or laboratory, along with various administrative departments. This three-tiered approach is used in many countries outside the U.S. It is comparable to the U.S. Incident Command System, which uses a layered structure to identify leadership activities, operational management and specific focused activities, such as transportation, communication and logistics. The standard addresses components of a BC plan: procedures, or actions to be performed; guidance on documentation and document control; plan maintenance; awareness and training; and plan monitoring and review activities. Interestingly, there is no mention of continuous improvement, an activity that is addressed in ISO 22301 and other ISO standards. Key activities in preparing ISO business continuity plans, such as business impact analyses and risk analyses are addressed in other standards. A relatively new standard, ISO 22331:2018, "Security and resilience -- Business continuity management systems -- Guidelines for business continuity strategy," explains which business strategies must be addressed when developing the BC plan. Do BC plans have to use a three-tiered approach? As usual, the standard provides useful guidance, but it is up to the organization to make the final decision.

Benefits of the ISO 22332 standard The purpose of ISO 22332 is to identify activities that should be included in a plan, often in a logical sequence of occurrence. The activities can then be entered into a plan, but the step-by-step procedures must be developed separately by the plan's authors. The process of creating step-by-step procedures still needs to be done, but the standard helps by providing a list of the activities that most likely need to be performed. The standard provides a familiar structure for BC plans and, sometimes, groups certain activities -- such as managing the media -- into other activity buckets. It then becomes the plan author's job to decide if activities embedded in the standard need to be broken into separately defined actions.

Two special cases ISO 22332 addresses The ISO 22332 standard includes guidance on two familiar disaster scenarios: pandemics and cyber attacks. Due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in cyber and ransomware attacks, Section 8 of the standard provides steps for managing these two situations.