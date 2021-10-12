How to evaluate and select GRC vendors and tools

A governance, risk and compliance program can be created in-house or deployed via specialized software that helps manage GRC activities and provides actionable information to optimize them.

Once a company has established what it needs from a GRC program, it is time to research the market for GRC vendors and review their offerings. Then comes the selection process. Here are some tips to complete these steps.

GRC tool and vendor analysis GRC software is available for on-site or hosted deployments. A broad range of pricing is available, depending on features and system requirements, such as data storage, disaster recovery, server availability and network bandwidth. It may make sense to launch a new GRC initiative with a modest investment in a GRC package, whereas an established program may need a more mature feature set. Note that GRC software with extensive features will translate into a larger investment. Information on GRC software is readily available from multiple resources. Gartner clients should check to see if Gartner has a report examining GRC tools and services. Alternatively, research options using any available search engine. Be sure to use the baseline criteria in our downloadable GRC product comparison checklist to prepare a side-by-side comparison of prospective systems.

GRC tool checklist to

compare product offerings. Click here to download aGRC tool checklist tocompare product offerings. Complete this analysis of vendors candidates, examine financials, consider contracts and warranties, and interview existing customers if possible.

Vendor selection and ongoing vendor tasks Once options have been analyzed and a selection made, prepare a request for proposal or request for quotation to secure pricing and other issues, such as installation, training, warranties, support for service-level agreements, maintenance costs, testing capabilities, documentation provided, and technical support and assistance provided. The next step is to formally select the vendor, have contracts reviewed and approved, organize funding, and schedule deployment and training schedules. Coordinate with the vendor's technical team to schedule pre-installation, cutover and post-installation activities. With the vendor, this includes the following: setting up a project plan coordinated with vendor(s);

coordinating system administrator and user training activities with vendor(s);

gathering vendor-provided documentation for installations;

reviewing network connectivity, e.g., internet bandwidth, for hosted systems;

scheduling periodic prelaunch meetings with internal teams and vendors; and

reviewing vendor documentation. During the testing phase, teams should: Review vendor documentation.

Evaluate the vendor's technical support team.

Identify training support from the vendor.

Evaluate the vendor's post-cutover support. Once the GRC system has gone into production, conduct daily or weekly reviews with users to identify any issues for remediation. Provide regular feedback to the vendor(s) on system progress and problems.